Barclays Increases Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $16.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.
RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,287 shares of company stock worth $6,293,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
