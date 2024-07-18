Barclays Raises Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $147.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,236 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 264,543 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,000,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

