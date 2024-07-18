Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $904.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.25 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

