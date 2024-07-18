Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after purchasing an additional 609,998 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The company’s revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

