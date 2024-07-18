Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.40.

NYSE BERY opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

