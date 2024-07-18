Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BETRW opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Better Home & Finance has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

