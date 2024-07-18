Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BETRW opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Better Home & Finance has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.44.
About Better Home & Finance
