BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.42) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.01) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.23) to GBX 2,000 ($25.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.06) to GBX 4,500 ($58.36) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,652.50 ($34.40).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,186 ($28.35) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,288.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,326.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,157 ($27.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.11). The stock has a market cap of £110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,919.30, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

