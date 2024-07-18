BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $58.31

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.31, but opened at $57.00. BHP Group shares last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 351,768 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHP

BHP Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.