bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

