Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $228.33 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $281.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.07.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

