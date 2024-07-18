Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.18

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 67127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a market cap of $566.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $66,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $51,349.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,865.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $66,038.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $230,591. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bioventus by 13,474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

