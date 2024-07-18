Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) COO Sells $787,605.08 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $787,605.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BLKB opened at $77.47 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.
