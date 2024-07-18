BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BB. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $128,745.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
Read More
