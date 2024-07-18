BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $12.01 on Thursday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

