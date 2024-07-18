BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $12.01 on Thursday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.