Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $135.04

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.04 and last traded at $134.70, with a volume of 427153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus upped their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BX

Blackstone Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.