Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Down 5.8% in June

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

