BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,604 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE PEN opened at $203.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.75. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $170.59 and a one year high of $319.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

