BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSII stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $36.36.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

HSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

