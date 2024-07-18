BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.4% during the first quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 8.70.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $57,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

