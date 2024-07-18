BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 4,871 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TALO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,296,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,272,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,412,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,262,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

