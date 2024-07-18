BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 75,801 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 75,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.11% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 12,343.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 31,228 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $57,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

NYSE SPH opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

