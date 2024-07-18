Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $283.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $344.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.29.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $286.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.34. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $254.40 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

