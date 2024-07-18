Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Braze by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Braze by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Braze by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,428.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,813.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

