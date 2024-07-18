Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $210.61

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $210.61 and last traded at $210.61, with a volume of 11357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

