Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Down 7.2% in June

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $918.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1,806.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

