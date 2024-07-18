Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

