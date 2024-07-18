Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 89,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFRG opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Bullfrog AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

