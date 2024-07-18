Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

CANF opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.45. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

