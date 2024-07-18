Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$12.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

Cineplex stock opened at C$8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$544.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.00. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$9.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

