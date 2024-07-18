Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Evercore cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

