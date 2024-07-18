CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $20,047,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 432,984 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,879,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

