Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $425.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

