CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 491 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 730,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $216.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $622.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.