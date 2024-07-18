Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.04

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.04 and last traded at $107.04, with a volume of 10906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,128,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 288,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $8,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.