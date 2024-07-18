Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Celanese has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Celanese to earn $13.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $145.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.20.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

