Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $19.30

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $18.87. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 107,717 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.52.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $489.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.30 million. Research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,567,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after buying an additional 42,167 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 898,554 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 867,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

