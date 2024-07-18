CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of CF Industries worth $17,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CF opened at $72.87 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

