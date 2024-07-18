Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given a C$8.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$8.25 price objective on Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday.
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.04. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of C$332.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.6653386 EPS for the current year.
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
