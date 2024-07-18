Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 307,398 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after purchasing an additional 271,743 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 211,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $223.04 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.