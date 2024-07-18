Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 5.3 %

SCHW stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

