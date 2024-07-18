Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.44.

SCHW opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $950,192,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

