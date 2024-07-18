Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $88.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

