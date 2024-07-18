Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $2,865.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMG. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $3,050.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.51.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,879.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,404.2% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.