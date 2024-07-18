Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $72.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $3,600.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.51.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

