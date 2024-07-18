Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,903,000 after buying an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after buying an additional 791,215 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,881,000 after buying an additional 552,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after buying an additional 332,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,832 shares of company stock worth $769,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.