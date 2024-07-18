Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.45

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.45 and last traded at $124.45, with a volume of 20811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.43.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 412,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,747,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $278,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,291.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

