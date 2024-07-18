Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Up 6.8% in June

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.55.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $719.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $727.04.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

