Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,210,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 20,180,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 113.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $1,202,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,519,768 shares in the company, valued at $483,560,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,692,735 shares of company stock worth $20,486,934. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

