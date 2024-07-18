City of London (LON:CTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $439.00

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.69) and last traded at GBX 438.12 ($5.68), with a volume of 455306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434 ($5.63).

City of London Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 423.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 408.80. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,747.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

City of London Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. City of London’s dividend payout ratio is 8,400.00%.

City of London Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

