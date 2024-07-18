CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Update

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,720,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 34,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CleanSpark Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CleanSpark by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CleanSpark by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 957,372 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CleanSpark by 178.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 169,861 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

