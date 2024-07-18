CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Update

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,720,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 34,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CleanSpark Price Performance
CleanSpark stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
